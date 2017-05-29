Cooler temperatures, possible mountain thunderstorms Tuesday

The Space Needle is reflected in a puddle of water at the Seattle Center. (Photo: Getty Images)

It was a Memorial Day weekend we’ll all remember – 80-plus degrees and tons of sunshine.

Despite the inevitable sunburn, we hope you all enjoyed it, because our summer weekend turns into a spring week Tuesday with the return of clouds, cooler weather, and even some thunderstorms.

Some of you felt this huge shift Monday. There was a 40-degree temperature difference between Washington’s deserts and the coast. By Tuesday, all of Western Washington will feel this change.

Other than temperatures dropping down into the 60s, a larger story could be what’s to come up in the mountains.

There’s a pretty good potential for thunderstorms to blossom along the Cascades and in Eastern Washington. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has this area highlighted in the “marginal” category for storm development. The biggest threat would be hail, localized downpours, cloud to ground lightning, and brief high winds.

For you weather nerds, the weather pattern moving in is called elevated convection, instead of surface convection. This means areas underneath the marine layer (all of Western Washington basically) won’t be able to see these storms brew. We have enough heating in the upper levels of the atmosphere to spark some activity, and mountainous zones have the best chance to see something.

Seattle and areas closer to Puget Sound could experience some drizzle and light rain showers, but no dangerous weather is expected there.

Just make sure you remember to grab your jacket as you head out the door the next couple of days. Oh, and put some aloe vera on that sunburn, won’t you?

