Air quality will improve slowly Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires covers Seattle, Sept. 5, 2017. (Credit: KING)

While much of Tuesday's wildfire smoke remains over Western Washington Wednesday, the winds that blew the smoke toward Puget Sound have diminished -- basically cutting off the smoke's path.

You can see from the air quality sensors in Western Washington that the smoke is still present and giving us poor air quality. (Red is generally unhealthy for anyone; orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups; Yellow is moderate air quality, and green is good.)

As a result, the Air Quality Alert continues for Western Washington through at least 5 p.m. Wednesday. The University of Washington high-resolution model shows much stronger onshore winds developing by later Wednesday and this will help to mix out the pollution and improve our air quality. However, even when the onshore winds kick in it will take a while. As you can see from Tuesday's MODIS Satellite picture, we have accumulated quite a bit of smoke in the off shore waters, so we will have to mix that out as well.

We should see several weak weather systems drift through the state Thursday through Saturday for more onshore winds which should eliminate all of the smoke on the west side of the Cascades. There will be a chance of a few showers too, especially Friday and Saturday, but quantities will be light. However, the higher humidities may help firefighters. Unfortunately, the smoke will continue to hang around east of the Cascades.

High pressure builds back over the state later Sunday into Monday for more sunshine and warming temperatures, but it should be without any smoke from east of the Cascades.

