80 degrees returns to Seattle after nearly 9 months

It has been a long haul. The last time Sea-Tac Airport (where the official records for Seattle are kept) recorded 80 degrees or warmer was way back on September 26. Almost nine months.

Sea-Tac hit 76 Sunday, but some areas like Bellevue and Olympia did hit 80.

The 80s will spread Monday and it may even get a little too hot for some. It will be low to mid-80s in most places south of Everett and maybe some upper 80s near the Cascade foothills. Sea-Tac will get close to the May 22 record of 86 degrees set in 1969.

If you suffer when it gets above 80, it won't last for long. A weather system will drop down the British Columbia coast Tuesday. It will generate onshore winds, bringing clouds into the coastal beaches Tuesday morning. The cooler air (but not the clouds) will reach Puget Sound by early afternoon limiting our highs to the mid to upper 70s. As the disturbance moves through southern BC, it will bring in more clouds Tuesday night into Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower.

However, the high pressure rebuilds quickly for more sun and warmer Thursday. Then the high settles in over us for the holiday weekend. Right now it looks like a few morning clouds otherwise sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

It has been a while since we have had a warm stretch of weather, but it may have been worth the wait.

