Weekend heat wave to start summer

A boy jumps into the water of a public open air swimming pool.

It's the first weekend of summer and, for a change, it will feel like summer.

After our less than stellar spring, summer looks to be off to a running start with temperatures this weekend pushing into the 90s in a lot of places. Now admittedly compared with Phoenix this week, it will be a wimpy heat wave (our highs will be about the same as their lows), but hot enough for the Northwest.





It is our usual pattern for heat. A large area of high pressure will build inland giving us offshore winds that shut off our ocean air conditioning and allow us to heat up. This re-enforces itself by creating what is called a thermal low pressure (caused by heating) along the coast that strengthens the offshore winds. This weekend it will push a lot of areas in the upper 80s to maybe the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks like the hottest day.

Monday our offshore winds will weaken, and the winds will start to bring cool ocean air in again. This should give the coast a cloudy and cool day and Puget Sound should drop off by 10-12 degrees into the mid-70s to mid-80s. And finally back to normal temperatures (around 70) Tuesday and Wednesday.





Saturday and Sunday both have a chance of setting high-temperature records. Because of the heat, the National Weather Service had issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday noon to Sunday night at 9 p.m.

If you're looking to cool off this weekend and still enjoy the heat, the water looks good and temperatures will be lower near the water. However, if you are thinking of going in, remember the water is still cool. The bigger lakes are still in the mid-60s and Puget Sound, as always, is in the 50s. Mountain rivers may be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Drownings go up during hot weather in the Northwest.

Another spot to cool off is the mountains. The atmosphere cools as you gain altitude. The Crystal Mountain Gondola starts daily operation Friday and will take you up to 6,800 feet. High temperatures at the top should stay in the 60s this weekend. So you can chill with a great view.

If you don't like the heat, never fear. We will be back around 70 for the high by Tuesday.

