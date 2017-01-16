Cap cloud over Mount Rainier.

Puget Sound had a pretty sunrise Monday morning, thanks to high clouds streaming in from an approaching front. We also saw a cap cloud on Mount Rainier. This is a sign that the moisture high up in the atmosphere is increasing, often a sign of an approaching storm. And this time it is a sign of big changes in our weather pattern.

High pressure that gave us the sunshine the past few days is headed east - and you can see the long line of moisture extending off to our southwest. This will be moving in over the next few days, bringing in wet and mild weather.

Look for occasionally heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. It may cause some brief urban flooding especially on Wednesday. And it may produce some river flooding Wednesday into Thursday as 3-5 inches of rain fall in the mountains up to 6-8,000 feet Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now it looks like flooding is most likely on the more flood prone rivers in the Olympics and north Cascades.

Late Monday night and Tuesday, cold easterly flow through the passes will produce snow, then freezing rain from the west approaches the passes eastward before turning to rain later on Tuesday. This could make travel across the passes difficult on Tuesday.

Later in the week, several weak weather systems will brush by for off-and-on showers mixed with occasional sunbreaks and highs in the mid to upper 40s, which are normal for this time of year. Snow levels will also drop back to 3,000 to 4,000 feet later in the week.

Copyright 2016 KING