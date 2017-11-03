KING
3 WA cities break record for coolest high temperature

Allison Sundell , KING 6:37 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

Seattle, Bellingham, and Olympia all set records for the coolest high temperature on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thermometers at Sea-Tac Airport recorded a high of 43 degrees just before 4 a.m. The old record for coolest high on November 3 was 44 degrees in 1974.

Bellingham had a high of 34 degrees Friday, breaking the 1994 record of 44 degrees.

Olympia hit 41 degrees, breaking the 1973 record of 42 degrees.

