3 WA cities break record for coolest high temperature

Seattle, Bellingham, and Olympia all set records for the coolest high temperature on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thermometers at Sea-Tac Airport recorded a high of 43 degrees just before 4 a.m. The old record for coolest high on November 3 was 44 degrees in 1974.

Bellingham had a high of 34 degrees Friday, breaking the 1994 record of 44 degrees.

Olympia hit 41 degrees, breaking the 1973 record of 42 degrees.

