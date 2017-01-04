Blast of Winds this morning





A low pressure area moving into Oregon today increased the pressure differences across the Cascades this morning. This combined with strong east winds at the higher levels to give us give us a blast of strong winds in the south Sound this morning. Winds gusted in the 36-45 mph range from Enumclaw southwestward through Tacoma, across the southern Kitsap Peninsula and into SW Washington and the south Coast.

Cold air from eastern Washington poured over the Cascade Crest giving the top of Crystal Mountain Ski area a 104 mph gust between 7-8AM. The average winds for that hour were 63 mph. Combine this with the 1 degree temperatures and you get wind chill of about -30. Mission ridge had average winds of 44 mph but a temperature of -7 for a wind chill of -40. Mission Ridge is closed on Wednesdays and Crystal Mt. closed the upper part of the mountain today because of the wind and dangerous cold, but the lower mountain is operating.

The winds will be decreasing this afternoon and should mostly end overnight tonight (including the ongoing winds in Whatcom and San Juan Counties)! . Tomorrow will continue to be cold and sunny but the winds will be much lighter. It still looks like we will thaw out this weekend!

