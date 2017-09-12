KING
Before and after satellite photos show devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma

Allison Sylte, KUSA 1:48 PM. PDT September 12, 2017

KUSA - Since it formed on August 30, Hurricane Irma has claimed dozens of lives and brought devastating winds, rain and storm surges to Florida and the Caribbean.

The storm wreaked havoc on numerous islands before making landfall in the U.S. at Cudjoe Key on Sunday. FEMA estimates that nearly a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys could have been destroyed by the storm.

The following satellite images courtesy DigitalGlobe show just how devastating the storms were, and how difficult the cleanup will be ahead.

FLORIDA 

Key West

Beach Erosion: Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2f441VR

Downtown: Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wnJPkj

Homes and trees: Jan. 16, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wYzbUE

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park: Jan. 13, 2017 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2xiLKuG

Geiger Key 

Jan. 13 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2jmQQk8

CARIBBEAN 

Anse Marcel Beach on St. Martin 

Aug. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wXKgUq

Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda

April 24, 2014 vs. Sept. 8, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2jmQQk8

Codrington Port, Antigua and Barbuda

April 24, 2014 vs. Sept. 8, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2f3o1If

Necker Island 

Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 9, 2017

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2jmQQk8

Parham Town, Tortola 

Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 9, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2jmQQk8

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten 

Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2jmQQk8

Providenciales, Turk and Caicos 

Jan. 1, 2016 vs. Sept. 10, 2017 

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2jmQQk8

Road Town, Tortola 

March 31, 2015 vs. Sept. 9, 2017

Can’t see the comparison? Click here: http://bit.ly/2xYmpTY

