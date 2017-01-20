Be ready for rain if you're marching Saturday

The Space Needle is reflected in a puddle of water at the Seattle Center. (Photo by Robert Sumner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- A fairly tame weather pattern will develop over the next couple days. No flooding rains, high wind, or lowland snow. Just your typical cloudiness with occasional rain showers and that should take us through the weekend.

If you plan on being one of the tens of thousands participating in the “Womxn’s March” on Seattle on Saturday, the weather won’t be completely dry, but nothing heavy is in the forecast. Saturday should be very similar to what we see Friday -- mostly spotty rain chances, a few sunbreaks, and somewhat mild temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to near 50.

More specifically, Saturday morning looks mostly dry. There is a low-pressure system sitting offshore that will spin a weak disturbance into western Washington. This may give us a few spotty afternoon rain showers. If you’re going to be participating in the march, keep a rain jacket handy just in case. You likely won’t need a winter coat with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday does appear a bit wetter with a more pronounced disturbance. Again, just general rain showers are expected. Once we get into the new workweek, a dry stretch of weather should have us seeing more sunshine from Monday through at least Wednesday.

