Another storm to bring more rain, wind early Saturday

Get ready for more rain in Western Washington. (Photo: KING)

As Wednesday windstorm moves out of the region, another storm moves into Western Washington this weekend - and along with it more rain and wind.

After a very busy week with ample rain, we're about to see a small gap between storm #2 and storm #3. With that being said, we're still in for plenty of rainfall, snow (above 4,000 feet) and breezy conditions, but it won't be as widespread.

For Friday, showers will be the dominant weather feature with highs in the 50s. The next larger system arrives on Saturday morning bringing in a lot more moisture that could accumulate to 1-2 more inches (on average) within Puget Sound, and higher amounts throughout the region.

The weekend will stay pretty wet, and we're watching the wind development again as well. I think the highest wind threat on Saturday will come late in the day when we could see gusts between 20-30 mph moving in from south to north overnight.

Ready for some good news? Me too. I think by early next week we will begin to dry out and warm up. I have decreasing clouds on Monday with highs returning into the 60s, and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday as we climb into that mid 60 range.

