A look back at Portland's record-setting snowfall

Snow in Portland (Photo: KGW / David Moreno)

Snowy pictures and video continues to pop up from the Portland area as they dig out from their record-setting snowfall. Here’s a quick look back at what happened:

The snow started the evening of January 10. The heaviest snow fell between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., with even a few reports of thundersnow. The snow was so heavy that chains were required on all vehicles in the Portland metro area for a time. Much of the city is still shut down today, including most schools.

It wasn’t necessarily an all-time historic snowstorm, but it still ranks as the 5th snowiest 24-hour period in Portland history. First place belongs to January 21, 1943, when over 14-inches fell. Two daily snowfall records were set at the Portland airport: January 10 – 6.5-inches, and January 11 – 1.5-inches.

It will go down as the snowiest day since December 2008, and the worst snow event since 1995 (22 years ago!)

Snow totals wildly ranged from 6-inches to up to 15-inches. Here is a link with more detailed reports.

The further north you went, the less snow fell. Vancouver, Wash., picked up nearly a foot. Kelso got about 6-inches. Chehalis had anywhere from 1-4 inches, and there was just a trace in Olympia.

Cold temperatures will keep the snow around through the weekend as highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark. Rain and much warmer temperatures are in the forecast beginning Monday.

Waiting for spring? It officially begins in just 66 short days!

Copyright 2016 KING