Is Wednesday the day we finally hit 70 degrees?

A man leans on International Fountain while cooling off at the Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2009 Getty Images)

Wednesday could finally be the day Seattle reaches 70 degrees for the first time in 2017.

The predicted high for Sea-Tac Airport, where the official records for Seattle are obtained, is 71 degrees, according to KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott. Thursday is expected to reach 73 degrees before the temperatures fall back into the 50s and 60s for the next few days.

The latest in the year Sea-Tac Airport has ever recorded 70 was May 23, 2003. The earliest was February 27, in 1968. On average, Sea-Tac typically hits 70 around mid-April.

