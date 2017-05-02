70 degrees looking more likely this week

A man leans on International Fountain while cooling off at the Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2009 Getty Images)

It's looking more likely that Seattle will hit 70 degrees this week.

The days in question are Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast models are showing us these days have the best chance so far this year of breaking into the 70s. There will be warm temperatures aloft with high pressure. We will likely already start out these days in the lower 50s. Then all we need is some sunshine to help jumpstart the heat.

The main thing we’re watching is how quickly the clouds will clear out on Wednesday.

Notice that it could be a wet start to Wednesday as a warm front lifts through western Washington. The rain may hang up over the North Interior which would limit our chances of clearing out and warming up in that part of the state. Further south, the earlier we clear out the clouds, the better our chances of jumping to 70.

The latest forecast models show clearing Wednesday afternoon, and highs warming to near 70. It appears Thursday has the better chance of breaking into the 70s. Here are the latest model outputs:

North American Mesoscale model (NAM):

Wednesday - 71\

Thursday - 72

Global Forecast System model (GFS):

Wednesday - 69

Thursday - 74

The NAM model has cooled from what it was saying Monday in regards to Wednesday (76 degrees) but still has us in the 70s. This consistency gives us a better idea of what temperatures might do.

Bottom line: the sooner the sun gets out on Wednesday the warmer we'll get. More sun on Thursday should get us there easier.

An approaching trough of low pressure cools us back down into the upper 50s to low 60s by Friday.

The latest in the year Sea-Tac Airport -- where Seattle's official records are measured -- has ever recorded 70 was May 23, 2003. The earliest was February 27, in 1968. On average, Sea-Tac typically hits 70 around mid-April.

