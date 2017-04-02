WATCH LIVE
On Air 2:55PM
44
Seattle, WA
Menu
KING Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.

First Alert Weather

5 PM Monday

Related Videos
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
FORECAST
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
First Alert Weather
7-DAY
© 2018 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.