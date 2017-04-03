LIVE
32
Seattle, WA
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
KING Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
HealthLink
Politics
Life
Investigators
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings
School Closings Text Alerts
SchoolNet
Snow Reports
Beyond the Forecast
Webcams
Traffic
Traffic News
Freeway Cams
Drive Times
Traffic Alerts
Gas Prices
Pass Reports
Driving Smart
Seattle Traffic App
Sports
Latest Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Sounders FC
High School Sports Blitz
Storm
Huskies
Cougars
Colleges
Olympics
Shows
Evening
New Day NW
Features
Best of W. Washington
Best Northwest Escapes
Explore the PNW
Ben There Done That
Magnify Money
Ways 2 Save
Consumer News
Crime
Disaster
Food
KIN Community Food
DIY
Gold Buyers
Environment
Aerospace
Business-Tech
Children's HealthLink
Home Appreciation
Local Politics
National Politics
Newslinks
Verify
Vote Now
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About KING 5
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Internships
Text Alerts
TV Listings
Jobs at KING 5
Share It
© 2017 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.
First Alert Weather
March 3, 2017 evening forecast with KING 5 Meteorologist Rhonda Lee.
Related Videos
Director Bryan Singer accused of rape
LOCAL
Foggy Friday could mean a treacherous commute
LOCAL
Timelapse of fog blanket rolling into Seattle
SEATTLE
Bakeman's to close this month after 47 years in business
LOCAL
Mother Nature brings new threat to 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
NATION-NOW
Britain and EU reach deal to move Brexit talks forward
NATION-NOW
7 Years of Cyanide - Part 3
INVESTIGATIONS
Saving Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood
TACOMA
CA fire victims talk about evacuations
NEWS
Family forgives white officer who shot unarmed black man to death
NATION-NOW
Bryan Singer sued for allegedly raping 17-year-old boy in 2003
NATION-NOW
6-year-old heart surgery survivor giving back
LOCAL
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2017 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.