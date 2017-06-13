WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:50PM
45
Seattle, WA
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
KING Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Harvest
© 2017 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.

This Trendy Facial Is The New Way To Ros�

Wine is loaded with antioxidants, so why not spread the love to beauty? Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the scoop.

Related Videos

New Natural Hair Emojis Are Getting Mixed Reviews
BUZZ60
Is This Pup The World's Most Pampered Christmas Pooch?
BUZZ60
What Does Oxford's Word of the Year Actually Mean?
BUZZ60
Some Very Unusual Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Under $20
BUZZ60
What's The Real Story Behind The Christmas Pickle Tradition?
BUZZ60
California Family Builds Life-Size Millennium Falcon On Their Roof
BUZZ60
Add Magic To Your Breakfast With This Unicorn Cereal!
BUZZ60
New Study Shows that Uber is the New Ambulance Likely Because of Costs
BUZZ60
These Food Resolutions Are Key For a Healthier 2018
BUZZ60
The True Story Behind Princess Margaret's Romance on 'The Crown' Season 2
BUZZ60
Believe It: Cher Launches Incredible Holiday Merch
BUZZ60
Get Ready for The Darkest Day of The Year
BUZZ60
© 2017 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.