Seattle to London for $199? Norwegian airline begins flights from Sea-Tac

Associated Press , KING 6:42 AM. PDT April 06, 2017

SEATTLE - Port of Seattle officials say low-cost carrier Norwegian will begin service at Sea-Tac International Airport with nonstop flights to London.

Officials said Wednesday that Norwegian will use Boeing's 787 between Seattle and Gatwick airport.

The Seattle Times reports the service will start in September but tickets will be available starting this week.

Norwegian will have four flights per week leaving Seattle on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays.

Norwegian's U.S. spokesman Anders Lindström says a limited number of seats will be available at $199 one way, with the second-lowest fare set at $219 one way, without checked baggage or meals.

The news comes 10 days after Virgin Atlantic began nonstop 787 service between Seattle and London's Heathrow airport, replacing Delta's flight on that route.

British Airways also flies nonstop to Heathrow from Seattle.

© 2017 Associated Press


