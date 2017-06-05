Snohomish County and developer Propeller Airports broke ground Monday on a new passenger terminal at Paine Field.

The modern, two gate terminal will usher in an era of commercial service at the Everett airfield.

Alaska Airlines has announced plans to offer up to nine flights at Paine Field by fall 2018.



Supporters say adding commercial flights in and out of Paine Field is necessary as the region grows, and will give north sound residents a closer option than Sea-Tac Airport.

Opponents worry that aircraft noise and increased traffic will affect the quality of life in communities near Paine Field

© 2017 KING-TV