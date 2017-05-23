From zero to one million: Seattle's cruise business booms

(Photo: SkyKING, KING)

Every time a cruise ship docks at the Port of Seattle, another $2.7 million goes into the Washington economy.

The revenue comes from a variety of sources such as taxi cab rides to and from Sea-Tac Airport to resupplying the ship with thousands of eggs for another week at sea.

On Tuesday, the Seattle to Alaska cruise business got another boost, with the opening of a newly remodeled Pier 66 cruise ship terminal.

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first to begin service between Seattle and Alaska on May 6, 2000. That year saw 36 sailings and 112,770 passengers according to Port records. By the end of the 2016 season, 203 ships had sailed from Seattle handling nearly one million passengers. For the 2017 cruise season the Port's forecasting over one million passengers.

And it's not just the number of ships growing. The size of the ships is getting bigger.

Starting in 2018, the cruise line's newest ship the Norwegian Bliss will set sail between Seattle and Alaska carrying 4,000 passengers.

Pier 66 will be operated by Norwegian and serve not only Norwegian Cruise Line but some of its other brands including Oceana Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas. Pier 66 is one of two cruise terminals owned by the Port, the other serving other cruise lines located at Terminal 91.

