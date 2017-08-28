What it's like running 200 miles for Hood to Coast

KING 5’s Alison Morrow (far right) ran the Hood to Coast relay with the team Van Inhalin. (Photo: KING)

More than 12,000 runners are waking up a little sore after running the 200-mile Hood to Coast relay race last weekend. I'm one of them.

I cover environmental issues for KING 5, which means I love spending time outdoors. So, running across Oregon from the base of Mount Hood to Seaside is certainly an opportunity to do exactly that.

Thing is, you spend a lot of time in a van running from one exchange to another, picking up your fellow runners as one finishes and another starts. The van is where the magic happens, as strangers become friends and normally healthy people eat candy for every meal.

Like all of the other runners, I ran three legs of about six miles each. My first leg was at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. My second was at 10 p.m., and my final leg was at 8 a.m. Saturday.

My evening segment was incredible. I raced through Columbia County farmland with no sounds but crickets and frogs. At times I'd turn off my headlamp so I could stare up at the stars and pace with my breath.

The Hood to Coast relay teaches those willing to learn that the most unlikely people can become friends, mind over matter is a real thing, and this world is a beautiful place worth protecting.

My team, Van Inhalin, finished in about 30 hours and 30 minutes in 509th place.

Take a look at the quick video I made. It'll give you an idea about whether you'd like to come race me next time.

