Take a virtual tour of your favorite Washington State Park

Deception Pass Bridge (Photo: KING)

Washington State Parks is stepping up its digital game through virtual tours.

It is the season for hiking and sightseeing, and the tours are a good way to start planning your next trip.

Through Washington State Parks' virtual tour you can select any of the parks for a panoramic view. Some parks have multiple views you can check out.

Views include:

Beacon Rock Trail - Beacon Rock State Park

Twin Falls - Olallie State Park

North Head Lighthouse Lantern Room - Cape Disappointment State Park

Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center at Silver Lake - Seaquest State Park

Mile 18.6 - Snoqualmie Tunnel West Entrance - Iron Horse State Park

View from north shore towards Deception Pass - Hope Island Marine State Park, Skagit County

Vista House - Mount Spokane State Park

North Beach and Deception Pass from Gun Point - Deception Pass State Park

Shell Hoist Alcove, Battery Ash - Fort Worden Historical State Park

Loop Trail - Hope Island Marine State Park, Mason County

Petrified log overlooking Columbia River - Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park

Lake Easton - Lake Easton State Park

Deep Lake - Sun Lakes - Dry Falls State Park

Umatilla Rock overlooking Dry Falls Natural Area - Sun Lakes - Dry Falls State Park

Sunset from North Beach - Fort Worden Historical State Park

Deep Lake - Nolte State Park

Commanding Officers Quarters - Fort Simcoe Historical State Park

North Ridge Trail - Saltwater State Park

Gardner Cave - Crawford State Park

