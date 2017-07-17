KING
Take a virtual tour of your favorite Washington State Park

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 9:18 AM. PDT July 17, 2017

Washington State Parks is stepping up its digital game through virtual tours.

It is the season for hiking and sightseeing, and the tours are a good way to start planning your next trip.

Through Washington State Parks' virtual tour you can select any of the parks for a panoramic view. Some parks have multiple views you can check out.

Views include:

  • Beacon Rock Trail - Beacon Rock State Park
  • Twin Falls - Olallie State Park
  • North Head Lighthouse Lantern Room - Cape Disappointment State Park
  • Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center at Silver Lake - Seaquest State Park
  • Mile 18.6 - Snoqualmie Tunnel West Entrance - Iron Horse State Park
  • View from north shore towards Deception Pass - Hope Island Marine State Park, Skagit County
  • Vista House - Mount Spokane State Park
  • North Beach and Deception Pass from Gun Point - Deception Pass State Park
  • Shell Hoist Alcove, Battery Ash - Fort Worden Historical State Park
  • Loop Trail - Hope Island Marine State Park, Mason County
  • Petrified log overlooking Columbia River - Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park
  • Lake Easton - Lake Easton State Park
  • Deep Lake - Sun Lakes - Dry Falls State Park
  • Umatilla Rock overlooking Dry Falls Natural Area - Sun Lakes - Dry Falls State Park
  • Sunset from North Beach - Fort Worden Historical State Park
  • Deep Lake - Nolte State Park
  • Commanding Officers Quarters - Fort Simcoe Historical State Park
  • North Ridge Trail - Saltwater State Park
  • Gardner Cave - Crawford State Park

