Mount Rainier National Park turns 118

Mt. Rainier. (Photo: Robinson, Erin, Custom)

Happy 118th birthday, Mount Rainier National Park!

President William McKinley signed legislation on March 2, 1899 creating Mount Rainier National Park. The park, located in Washington state, is the country’s fifth national park.

Mount Rainier ascends to 14,410 feet above sea level and is a Washington state icon. The mountain is an active volcano and is the most glaciated peak in the contiguous United States.

Mount Rainier National Park is known for its scenic views, hiking trails and camping.

For more information on the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/mora/index.htm.

