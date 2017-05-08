Lime Kiln Point State Park makes top 10 list

View at Lime Kiln Point State Park facing SSW toward the early afternoon winter sun. Credit: Ian Poellet | Wikimedia

If you’re looking for one of the best state parks in the country, you don't need to go far.

Washington’s Lime Kiln Point State Park is among the top 10 in America according to Fodor’s Travel’s latest list.

Fodor’s calls Lime Kiln, set on rocky bluffs on the west side of San Juan Island, one of the best whale-watching spots in the world.

According to the state park website, visitors can spot humpback, orcas and minke whales in the area May through September.

"The majestic animals will sometimes breach as close to 20 feet from shore, making for breathtaking viewing," the Fodor's article reads.

If you go, don’t forget to check out the park’s 1919-vintage lighthouse.

Getting to the park is easy – it’s just a 9-mile ride from Friday Harbor.

If you’re thinking about visiting in the summer, don’t forget to make a reservation for the ferry!

