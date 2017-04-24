Immerse Yourself in a World of Water in Great Falls Montana

(Photo: Tony Bynum, tony bynum)

Fast forward to summer vacation and you’ve got it all planned. The first weekend the kids are out of school – BAM! - you’re headed to Sea-Tac and getting out of town. You’re not taking any chances on Seattle’s unpredictable early summer weather and you’re headed to where the air is fresh, the summer sun shines hot, and the water is cool and clean. You’re going to Montana!

Before your plane even lands, the winding Upper Missouri River casts its spell on you through the tiny windows. You step off the plane at Great Falls International Airport and the hot dry summer air surrounds you. The temperature is perfect, and it’s time to enjoy that river! You and the family make the most of the warm weather by heading for the water. After renting some kayaks and rafts in Great Falls, you pop them in along the River's Edge Trail and set off on your adventure. The destination? South of Great Falls towards Helena, to the canyons outside of the community of Craig.

You packed light in the clothing department so you could fit some fishing gear in your luggage, and it’s lucky that you did. Your fishing pole trolls off the side of your raft while you relax, waiting for eager bites from the healthy population of river trout in the Upper Missouri River, one of the densest populations in the country. Your wife, the nature lover, enjoys the route’s stretch of scenic cliff-lined canyons complete with appearances from eagles, golden eagles, osprey, and even bighorn sheep. She’s finally getting some use out of those fancy binoculars. The river flows softly and easily in these parts, making for a trip the whole family, even the kids, can easily enjoy.

Despite the relative ease of the river trip, not every day can be a grand outdoor adventure. Plus, after that long row, you’re a little sore. So how can your family have a day filled with fun, sun, and water and still take it easy? The day after your epic row, you decide the Electric City Water Park in Great Falls is the perfect way to get outside without leaving town. The kids take a plunge down 20-foot-tall water slides, bodyboard on the wave machine, and you and your wife enjoy the largest heated outdoor swimming pool in the state. The whole family luxuriates on the plentiful grass and shade, lounging and picnicking to their heart’s content. An easy day, well-earned after all your activity.

Every minute you spend on vacation with your family is precious so why sit around Western Washington this summer and risk getting rained on? Great Fall Montana summer weather will be sunny, clear and hot. This dream vacation can be yours. Let the wilderness engulf you, and become one with nature in a place with plenty to spare.

This article was provided to KING 5 by Great Falls Airport Authority

