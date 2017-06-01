Explore the PNW: Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday

Photo: Caity Boyd. (Photo: Custom)

There's no excuse not to get outside this Saturday. It's National Trails Day and admission to all Washington State Parks will be free.



Passes usually cost $5 per day to use trails in national forests.

The annual day is sponsored by the American Hiking Society.

Other free days coming up are June 10 (National Get Outdoors Day) and Aug. 25 (National Park Service Birthday). Check out the full list from the Washington Trails Association.





