Ben There, Done That: Point Defiance

Today on Ben There Done That, we’re taking you a stone’s throw away from downtown Tacoma for waterfront views and more than 10 miles of hiking trails at Point Defiance Park.

Our first stop begins at the end of I-705 at Jack Hyde Park; the start of Ruston Way. This waterfront walkway offers wonderful unobstructed views of Puget Sound, as well as a large sundial sculpture. Make sure it's a sunny day if you'd like to tell the time!

All along the waterfront you will find old log pillars where piers used to stand. A short walk later brings you to the Les Davis Pier which I hear has some great fishing. Les Davis Pier is also the starting point for divers. Somewhere out in Commencement Bay is an artificial reef made of concrete.

At the end of Ruston Way is the beginning the Point Defiance Park. Five Mile Drive takes you around the peninsula with views of Vashon Island and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. With more than 10 miles of walking trails you'll find plenty of room to get your day hike in. Similar to Stanley Park in Vancouver, BC, you’re so close to downtown, yet feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.

A popular destination in the summer months is Owen Beach where you can spend the day weaving over piles of driftwood. Vashon Island is directly north of the beach. All around the Point Defiance peninsula you'll find these massive Douglas fir trees. One in particular is dubbed the "mountaineer tree", and is estimated to be over 450 years old!

If you are bringing Fido, there's an off leash dog park toward the end of Five Mile Drive. It was a good place for Bear to stretch his legs, and play a little fetch.

