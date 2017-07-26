Ben There, Done That: Green Mountain

Photo: Ben Dery / KING

If you’re looking for a close-to-home hike on the Kitsap Peninsula, one for hikers of all ages and abilities, check out Green Mountain. With access for hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and all-terrain vehicles, this stretch of land has something for everyone.

We decided to hike the Gold Creek Trail. This is one of the numerous trailheads that leads to the second tallest point in Kitsap County. The initial hike is wide open. Make a few pit-stops to grab salmon berries and thimble berries on your way up.

If you’re using the Gold Creek Trail, make sure to watch for signs. There are other trails that snake over the area, and it can get confusing. As long as you follow signs of your respective trail, you should be ok.

The majority of the hike is under a canopy of trees, which makes it pleasant on a hot day. The latter part of the trail has been logged in recent years, and while it does open up to some sun, the cut has also opened up some gorgeous views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

At the summit of Green Mountain, an elevation of 1,630 feet, there is a small clearing and outcrop of rock. It showcases a nice view of the eastern Peninsula and Puget Sound. You can see Bremerton, and if the sky is clear enough, you can even see downtown Seattle! There are several picnic tables for lunch before your hike back down.

