Ben There, Done That: challenge Ben to Explore the PNW!

I’ve lived in the Northwest for a few years now, and one of my favorite things to do is explore the outdoors. I love hiking, camping, summiting mountains, and just getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Do you have a favorite hike or maybe someplace you’ve never gone and you would like to see? I want to know about it! Here’s how this works: I will be accepting challenges from you. You can share on our KING 5 Facebook page, Tweet me @BenDeryKING5, or email mornings@king5.com. Then I will travel to that place, take a few pictures and video, and present my findings.
The whole purpose of this is to bring more of the outdoors to you guys. We’ll try and get a hike in weekly, barring crazy weather, and we’re limiting this to western Washington.
Happy exploring!
