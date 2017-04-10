Alaska named top airline in annual customer service ranking

Alaska Airlines planes (Photo: KING)

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is on top of a new list of the best airlines when it comes to customer satisfaction.

Researchers at Wichita State University ranked the 12 largest U.S. airlines by analyzing 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation figures for on-time flights, lost baggage, the number of passengers bumped off flights, and complaint rates.



Alaska was the biggest mover, from fifth to first. Former No. 1 Virgin America, which was purchased by Alaska earlier this year, dropped out of the top spot.

1. Alaska Airlines (ranked 5th in 2015)

2. Delta Air Lines (3)

3. Virgin America (1)

4. JetBlue Airways (2)

5. Hawaiian Airlines (4)

6. Southwest Airlines (6)

7. SkyWest (7)

8. United Airlines (8)

9. American Airlines (10)

10. ExpressJet (9)

11. Spirit Airlines (13)

12, Frontier (11)

The 2015 rankings included 13 airlines. Envoy Air was not ranked in 2016.



