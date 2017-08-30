Alaska Airlines: Singapore Airlines is newest frequent-flier partner

(Credit: KING)

Alaska Airlines is adding Singapore Airlines to its already broad line-up of frequent-flier partners.

The carriers announced their partnership on Wednesday, saying they’ll offer reciprocal frequent-flier benefits. That means Alaska Airlines flies can and redeem miles on Singapore Airlines flights and vice versa.

For Alaska Airlines customers flying on Singapore, most economy tickets will earn 50% to 75% of the miles flown. Full-fare economy and premium tickets will earn at least 100% of the miles flown, according to an earning chart posted by Alaska Airlines.

In addition to the frequent-flier pact, Alaska and Singapore will enact a codeshare partnership, pending government approval. The companies say that the plan, if approved, would take effect Sept. 27.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines would its "SQ" airline code to Alaska Airlines-operated flights on routes serving 18 destinations within the U.S. and to Mexico. Flights operated under Singapore’s existing codeshare pact with Virgin America, which Alaska Airlines acquired late last year, would be included in the new agreement. (Scroll down for full list)

Codeshare pacts allow partner airlines to sell a connecting itinerary involving both carriers as part of a single ticket. For example, a passenger booking through Singapore Airlines could buy a ticket from Tokyo to Salt Lake City that would be operated on a combination of the carriers. Singapore Airlines would fly from Tokyo to Los Angeles and then hand the passenger off to Alaska Airlines there for its flight from L.A. to Salt Lake City.

Alaska Airlines says its codeshare partnership with Singapore would allow “seamless reservations and ticketing, one-stop check-in, baggage checked to final destination and coordinated flight schedules.”

Singapore Airlines is regarded as one of the world's most-luxurious carriers, regularly winning accolades for its high-end service. Alaska Airlines wins praise from frequent-fliers for its broad and flexible loyalty program. It's the last program of a major U.S. carrier that still awards miles based on distance flown instead of calculating them by the fair paid. Additionally, Alaska Airlines has an extraordinarily broad set of partners. Singapore Airlines becomes Alaska Airlines' 19th current partner. Others include Air France, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

"We're very proud to add an airline of the caliber of Singapore Airlines to our portfolio of Global Partners," Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial office, says in a statement. "Our guests will enjoy truly distinctive inflight service when traveling with Singapore Airlines, while also taking full advantage of their Alaska Mileage Plan benefits when traveling from the West Coast to Asia."

Per Singapore Airlines’ press release, the following Alaska and Virgin destinations would be included in the codeshare pact if it is approved: Anchorage; Austin; Baltimore; Boise; Boston; Chicago O’Hare; Dallas Love Field; Denver; Fort Lauderdale; Hailey (Sun Valley), Idaho; Honolulu; Indianapolis; Kahului, Hawaii; Las Vegas; Loreto Mexico; Los Cabos, Mexico; Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; Medford, Ore.; Mexico City; Minneapolis St. Paul; Nashville; New York JFK; Newark; Orange County/Santa Ana, Calif.; Orlando; Palm Springs, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Salt Lake City; San Diego; San Jose, Calif.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Seattle; Washington Dulles and Washington Reagan National.

“Our new partnership with Alaska Airlines enables us to improve connectivity between Singapore and the important North American market, providing customers with more codeshare destinations and enhanced KrisFlyer (frequent-flier program) benefits,” Tan Kai Ping, Singapore Airlines SVP - Marketing Planning, says in a statement. “It reflects our commitment to continuously expand our network reach and offer our customers greater flexibility when planning their travel itineraries.”

