Airline to launch direct flight from Seattle to Manchester

Seattle travelers will soon have a new option for flying directly to Manchester.



Starting next May, Thomas Cook Airlines will launch a twice-weekly nonstop flight from Seattle to the U.K.



The flights will leave on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 27, 2018, the Port of Seattle said in a press release.

Manchester is one of the U.K.'s top destinations behind London and Edinburgh.



"As home to the MLS champion soccer team the Sounders, we are proud to now have a direct link to the legendary UK football city and we all know this is a major score for our travelers," said Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman. "Manchester is more than just sport and this new flight will bring economic benefit to the Pacific Northwest and is another link to a rich area for both tourists and business fliers alike."



The airline offers free checked baggage, meals and inflight entertainment. It flies from 17 cities across the U.S. and is continuing to grow its network, according to the press release.

