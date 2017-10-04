Air France launches direct flights from Seattle to Paris

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2010 Getty Images)

Beginning next year Air France will offer non-stop flights from Seattle to Paris.

Up to five weekly flights will run from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Sea-Tac airport starting on March 25, 2018.

Flights will leave from Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 2:20 p.m. Flights direct to Paris will leave Sea-Tac at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at Paris-Charles de Gaulle by 11:10 a.m. the following day.

The airline will run flights on Sunday and Tuesday through Friday.

Flights to and from Paris will utilize a Boeing 777-200 that has been equipped with the latest long-haul travel cabins.

