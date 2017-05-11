Westbound I-90 reduced to one lane over weekend

I-90 Bridge. (Photo: KING)

Beginning Friday night, westbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near Bellevue Way, then rerouted to the express lanes until early Monday morning.

The lanes closures begin Friday at 11 p.m. and end 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers traveling from the eastside of Lake Washington should plan for long delays on westbound I-90, Interstate 405, and westbound State Route 520.

Crews will be restriping the roadway and shifting the three general-purpose lanes to make room for the new HOV lane. They're also doing work inside the Mount Baker and Mercer Island tunnels.



Closure details:

11 p.m. Friday, May 12, until 5 a.m. Monday, May 15

All westbound I-90 traffic between Bellevue Way and Rainier Avenue South will shift to the express lanes.

Drivers heading to Mercer Island must exit westbound I-90 at East Mercer Way. There are no westbound exits to Mercer Island from the express lanes.

Those wishing to travel from Mercer Island to Seattle should enter the express lanes at 77th Avenue Southeast or Island Crest Way.

The westbound I-90 exit to Rainier Avenue South will be closed. Drivers will need to use the Fourth Avenue South exit and follow a signed detour via eastbound I-90.

Flammable materials are currently prohibited on I-90. Drivers hauling flammable cargo must use alternate routes such as I-405 or state routes 520 or 522.

The I-90 Trail will remain open.

Other special events happening over the weekend that also impact traffic:



Saturday, May 13

Upstream Music Fest and Summit in Pioneer Square, 4 p.m.:Three-day music festival in Pioneer Square with Main Stage at CenturyLink Field North Lot, free public stage in Occidental Park and concerts at various Pioneer Square venues. About 6,000 people expected each day.



Sunday, May 14

The Color Run at Seattle Center, 8 a.m.: Fun run starts and finishes at Seattle Center. The run starts at 8 a.m., with waves of runners leaving every few minutes until 8:45 a.m. The race route will use streets in the South Lake Union and Downtown neighborhoods. About 9,200 people are expected to participate.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at KeyArena, 4 p.m.

U2 Concert at CenturyLink Field, 6:30 p.m.: About 50,000 are expected to attend.

