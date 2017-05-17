Weekend lane reductions on NB I-5 in SeaTac and Tukwila for 2 months

Northbound I-5 through Sea-Tac and Tukwila will have lanes closures and congestion for eight weekends, starting June 2. (Photo: WSDOT) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Drivers on I-5 in Seattle should brace for eight weekends of lane closures and backups near SeaTac and Tukwila.

Starting June 2, WSDOT crews will be replacing expansion joints and repaving four miles of northbound I-5 through SeaTac and Tukwila during the weekends.

The weekend-long work will reduce northbound I-5 to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

SR 516 to South 170th Street: June 2-5, 16-19, 23-26, and June 30-July 3; July 7-10, 14-17. (All dates are weather-dependent)

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 to 40 minutes during the closures.

Other details from WSDOT:

For paving work between SR 516 and South 170th Street, lane closures will begin south of SR 516.

During paving work, the Military Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed each of the six weekends.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to Military Road and South 188th Street as well as northbound I-5 on-ramps from South 188th Street and Southcenter Boulevard will be closed two weekends. Those weekends will be announced.

Crews will begin closing lanes at 8 p.m. Fridays. By 10 p.m., northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes.

Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Friday and Sunday nights, northbound I-5 may be reduced to one lane in the work zone.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Mondays.

Drivers can help reduce traffic congestion by:

Using bus or light rail service

Carpooling

Scheduling trips early or later in the day

Using alternative routes like State Route 167 and I-405, SR 99 or SR 509.

