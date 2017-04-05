WSDOT to add lane for merging traffic on I-405 in Bothell

I-405 traffic (Photo: KING)

Work starts next week on a new lane that could make your drive on Interstate 405 a little faster through Bothell.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says traffic tends to bog down between Northeast 195th Street and State Route 527, because about 5,000 cars a day slow down in the express lane in order to merge into the regular traffic on their way to State Route 527.

WSDOT plans to add one lane for merging cars to slow down in, while the traffic in the express toll lane continues to travel faster.

As crews restripe the lanes between Northeast 195th Street and SR 527, I-405 will be reduced to one lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for at least a two days next week and more if rain delays the work.

