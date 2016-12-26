Wrong-way crash in Tacoma sends two to hospital

A wrong-way crash blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Tacoma, Dec. 26, 2016. (Credit: WSDOT)

TACOMA, Wash. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver caused a collision on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Monday.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes near State Route 512.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver who caused the crash was transported in serious condition. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

It's not yet clear if drugs and alcohol are involved.

Copyright 2016 KING