Westbound Interstate 90 remains blocked at mile marker 52 after a logging truck crashed Monday morning on its way through Snoqualmie Pass.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) say it will take hours for traffic to thin once the road has been cleared and the highway reopened. There was no estimated time when it would reopen.

One more pic of WB 90 MP 52! #DEBRIS! pic.twitter.com/8KuHuCTy6F — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 27, 2017

Picture from rollover collision WB 90 MP 52. Minor injuries. One lane blocked. #DriveForConditions pic.twitter.com/h9VxyWQj7P — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 27, 2017

(1 of 2) I-90/Snoqualmie - Crews are working to clear out the westbound traffic that has been stopped at the summit between MP 52 and 54. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 27, 2017

(2 of 2) I-90/Snoqualmie: There is no estimated reopening time for westbound. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 27, 2017

