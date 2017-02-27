KING
WB I-90 closed after truck crash near Snoqualmie Pass

KING 1:32 PM. PST February 27, 2017

Westbound Interstate 90 remains blocked at mile marker 52 after a logging truck crashed Monday morning on its way through Snoqualmie Pass. 

Only minor injuries were reported. 

Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) say it will take hours for traffic to thin once the road has been cleared and the highway reopened. There was no estimated time when it would reopen.

 

