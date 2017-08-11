West Seattle Water Taxi service to resume Saturday

King County Water Taxi (Photo: King County) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

If viewing in the app, click here

The King County Water Taxi service to West Seattle will resume on Saturday, two days earlier than anticipated.

Service to Vashon Island will resume Monday.

The Water Taxi will operate at Pier 52 on the north side of Colman Dock. Service to West Seattle will run on a revised schedule, but the Vashon route will run normally.

Both Water Taxi routes will use this temporary location through fall 2018 while crews build a new terminal at the old location. Once finished, the new terminal will feature a fully enclosed passenger waiting area and will be connected to the Washington State Ferries terminal building by a pedestrian bridge.

Service was suspended on Monday to begin construction on the temporary location at Colman Dock.

More: Seattle Multimodal Terminal at Colman Dock Project

Artist sketches of the new terminal for the King County Water Taxi. (Photo: King County)

Artist sketches of the new terminal for the King County Water Taxi. (Photo: King County)





© 2017 KING-TV