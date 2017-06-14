Weekend traffic jams: I-5, I-90 work; Fremont Solstice Parade, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

(Credit: KING)

Drivers will need exercise patience and planning this weekend, as several roadwork projects are expected to create long delays on I-5 and I-90. Several special events will also snarl traffic on streets in Seattle, Tacoma, and Issaquah.

"This weekend is going to be the new norm for the summer," WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pierce said during a Wednesday news conference. "We've got major work on I-5 in Seatac and Tukwila. We've got major work on I-90 in Bellevue, Issaquah, and east of North Bend. We've even got some work on SR 513 on the Montlake Bridge."

"It's never great to get stuck in traffic, but if you know that it's coming, I find it makes it just a little bit more tolerable."

*Northbound I-5 in SeaTac and Kent: Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. Monday, northbound I-5 through Seatac and Kent will be reduced to two lanes for the first of five consecutive weekends as crews repave the interstate between SR 516 and the Southcenter area. Similar work in early June created a backup of 6 miles and up to an hour delay.

WSDOT will also close the SR 516 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and the South 200th Street on- and off-ramps throughout the weekend. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes like I-405 or state routes 99, 167 or 509. All roadwork projects are pending sufficient weather conditions.

*Eastbound I-90 in North Bend, Cle Elum and Easton. Rock blasting work resumes on I-90, which will reduce traffic lanes along several points on I-90. Drivers should brace for backups going eastbound on Friday and Saturday, westbound on Sunday. Drivers can avoid traffic congestion if they travel early in the morning and later in the evenings. More details.

* Montlake Bridge in Seattle. On Saturday, the inside lanes of SR 513/Montlake Boulevard on the Montlake Bridge will be closed from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. as crews do maintenance work.

Special events also impacting traffic around Puget Sound

Saturday, June 17: Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade will occupy several streets just north of the Fremont Bridge in Seattle, creating bus and traffic detours.

Sunday, June 18: Seattle Rock 'n' Roll Marathon & 1/2 Marathon. For the first time, the marathon will NOT be using the I-90 (since WSDOT has closed the center lane); however, several streets throughout Seattle will be closed Saturday for the route. Download marathon and 1/2 marathon course map (pdf) and 5K course map (pdf).

June 15-18, 2017: The Tacoma Festival of Sail is expected to draw as many as 50,000 people to the Thea Foss Waterway. The northbound lane of Dock Street between E. 15th St. and Schuster Parkway will be closed starting Wednesday, June 14 at 4 p.m.; it will reopen at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18. S 15th St. will be closed between Pacific Ave. and S. Hood Street. See traffic impact map

Sunday, June 18: Issaquah Fenders on Front Street vintage car show. Classic and vintage cars will line the streets of downtown Issaquah. Drivers can use the Front Street Exit from I-90; however, East Lake Sammamish Parkway will be closed just north of I-90 until 5 a.m. Monday 5 a.m.

