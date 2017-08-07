Water Taxi service suspended for a week starting Monday

King County Water Taxi (Photo: King County) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

The King County Water Taxi service will be suspended for a week, starting Monday, due to construction at the Colman Dock.

During the closure, crews will move the downtown Seattle terminal from the south side of Colman Dock / Pier 50 to the north side.

When service resumes, both Water Taxi routes will use this temporary location through fall 2018 while crews build a new terminal at the old location. Once finished, the new terminal will feature a fully enclosed passenger waiting area and will be connected to the Washington State Ferries terminal building by a pedestrian bridge.

During service suspension, the city is encouraging riders to use alternative options to get around.

More: Seattle Multimodal Terminal at Colman Dock Project

Artist sketches of the new terminal for the King County Water Taxi. (Photo: King County)

