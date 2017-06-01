Roadwork expected to cause major delays on I-5, I-90 this weekend

road_construction_generic (Photo: KING)

Drivers in Seattle will need to pack their patience this weekend, as roadwork is expected to cause major delays on I-5 and I-90.



Washington State Department of Transportation has three major projects planned for the weekend starting Friday.



Project 1



WSDOT crews will continue tests in the I-90 tunnels in Mercer Island and Seattle, reducing traffic to one lane and detouring traffic to the express lanes overnight. The work is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. heading eastbound Saturday and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. going westbound on Sunday.



Permanent HOV lanes on I-90 crossing Lake Washington will be in place Sunday, which will close the express lanes on I-90 for good, WSDOT said.



Plan ahead for congestion leaving downtown. WSDOT recommends using transit, carpooling, taking SR 520, or driving around the lake.



Project 2



Paving is planned on northbound I-5 from SR 516 to South 188th Street in SeaTac. Crews will work from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.



The interstate will be reduced to two lanes. WSDOT will also close the SR 516 on-ramp to northbound I-5, the on- and off- ramps at Military Road South. South 188th Street and Orillia Road will also be closed.



Drivers should use alternative routes, like SR 99, SR 509, SR 167 or I-405. Otherwise, avoid using the interstate from late morning to early evening.



Project 3



Crews will repave patches of roadway on the Ship Canal Bridge on I-5 south in Seattle.



Lanes are scheduled to begin closing at 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The noisiest part of the work won't begin until 5 a.m.



Saturday's work will close the two right lanes and the Northeast 45th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5. All ramps will stay open Sunday, when the left two lanes are repaired.



These projects are scheduled for a weekend filled with sporting events and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Sunday morning.



Find out all the details of this weekend's work on the WSDOT's blog.

