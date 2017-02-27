Tanker crash closes I-5 in both directions through Seattle

An overturned tanker on I-5 in Seattle shut down traffic in both directions.

SEATTLE - A crash involving an overturned tanker and multiple vehicles has shut down all lanes of Interstate 5 in both directions near downtown Seattle.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound collector distributor lanes of I-5. Firefighters and aid crews transported three people to the hospital. They reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries.

WSDOT says the tanker is carrying butane, which is flammable. WSDOT says it is a "long-term situation with no known reopening time."

Traffic was backed up in both directions, and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

WSDOT says northbound traffic must exit at the West Seattle/Columbian Way/Spokane Street.

Southbound traffic must exit at James Street.

Westbound I-90 should exit at Rainier Avenue; eastbound I-90 is closed at the stadiums.

