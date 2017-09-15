Tacoma ramp closures begin Friday night

(Photo: WSDOT)

Drivers heading through Tacoma should expect delays starting Friday, September 15, as work crews plan several overnight, weekend-long, and long-term ramp closures.

The closures involve ramps to and from southbound Interstates 5 and 705 and State Route 7.

Weekend ramp and lane closures

Around-the-clock closures

Southbound I-5 ramp to East 26th Street near the Tacoma Dome:

- Closed 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18

- The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open during daytime hours

I-705 ramp to southbound I-5

- Closed 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18

- Drivers on I-705 will be detoured using northbound I-5 and the Portland Avenue interchange.

Overnight closures

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705:

- Closed 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

- Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

- Closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Pacific Avenue to southbound I-5:

- Closed 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

- Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5

- Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

- Closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes:

- Closed 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

- Closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured using southbound I-5 and the 54th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit 132.

Long-term ramp closures

The southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and will remain closed through at least mid-October, and longer if weather delays progress.

Drivers will be detoured using northbound I-705, the SR 509 interchange, and southbound I-705.

In preparation for the extended closure, this ramp will also close between 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

The closures come as work crews rebuild and realign the southbound I-5 lanes and ramps. The workers are currently setting barriers, installing drains, paving, and striping. Some work requires more time than a standard overnight closure provides.

