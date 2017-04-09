SR 530 closure for landslide near Oso extended to Thursday

An unstable hillside shut down SR 530 near Oso Friday night. Photo: Department of Natural Resources.

The closure of a section of State Route 530 near Oso has been extended until Thursday while geologists continue to watch a slow-moving landslide that was discovered last week. The slide is two miles west of the scene of the 2014 mudslide that killed 43 people.

Crews investigated the new "slow moving slide" after people noticed cracks in a roadway that runs up the hillside south of SR 530.

WSDOT said Sunday no additional movement had been detected, but geologists want additional time to observe the slide area before re-opening the highway.

“If the entire 24-acre slide were to give way, it could completely cover highway 530 and potentially reach Whitman Road,” Assistant Regional Administrator Dave McCormick said in a statement. ”We know this is huge disruption to the lives of those who live and work in the Stillaguamish River Valley, but there’s still a heightened risk that this slide could still move.”

A voluntary evacuation is in place for about a dozen homeowners in the area of the slide.

WSDOT says drivers who need to travel between Oso and Darrington must use State Route 20, which will add at least one hour to a one-way trip. Emergency vehicles and property owners inside the road closure are allowed through the area.





© 2017 KING-TV