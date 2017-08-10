Salish ferry to stay out of service through end of August

Washington State Ferries (Photo: KING)

The Salish ferry will remain out of service through at least the end of August as crews work on issues related to the rudder and propulsion shaft.

On Tuesday, ferry service from Coupeville to Port Townsend was reduced to one boat after a steering failure put the other vessel out of service.

The Salish vessel ran aground into a sand bar while approaching the Coupeville dock on Tuesday morning, Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said.

Unrelated to the grounding, crab pot lines also got tangled in the propulsion shaft, and the boat will require more maintenance than originally expected, according to Washington State Ferries.

Turns out the Salish needs more TLC than expected. Crab pot lines got tangled in the shaft :( Stay tuned for more deets about boat moves... pic.twitter.com/TvwpF3TfvX — WA State Ferries (@wsferries) August 10, 2017

While the Salish is out of commission, Washington State Ferries will move the Chetzemoka from the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route to Coupeville/Port Townsend.

The Coupeville/Port Townsend route will return to normal scheduling Saturday.

Customers with existing reservations for Coupeville/Port Townsend this weekend will be able to make their scheduled sailings.

