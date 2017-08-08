Salish ferry breaks down, limiting service to Port Townsend

Washington State Ferries (Photo: KING)

Ferry service from Coupeville to Port Townsend was reduced to one boat on Tuesday morning after a steering failure put the other vessel out of service.



The Salish vessel is down after it ran aground into a sand bar while approaching the Coupeville dock on Tuesday morning, Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said.



New ferry reservations will be unavailable for the rest of the day, according to a statement from Ferries. Reservation-holders will be able to take the Kennewick vessel on a first-come, first-served basis.



The agency is advising passengers to take alternate routes, including Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton.



Reservation holders will not be charged a no-show fee due to the service disruption.





