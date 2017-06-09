Rolled over semi blocks lanes of I-5 in Tacoma

A semi truck rolled over on southbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome during the Friday morning rush hour.
The 6:30 a.m. rollover blocked all but one lane. Although there were no reported injuries, fuel was leaking from the truck.
There was no estimated time when the lanes would be reopened.
Drive times: http://kng5.tv/drivetimes
Traffic cams: http://kng5.tv/TrafficCams
Traffic incidents: http://kng5.tv/TrafficAlerts
Ferry vessel watch: http://kng5.tv/FerryInfo
Download Seattle Traffic App: http://kng5.tv/TrafficApp
Follow WSDOT Traffic on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wsdot_traffic
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs