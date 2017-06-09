Rolled over semi blocks lanes of I-5 in Tacoma

A rolled over semi blocks traffic on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, June 9, 2017. (Credit: WSDOT)

A semi truck rolled over on southbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome during the Friday morning rush hour.

The 6:30 a.m. rollover blocked all but one lane. Although there were no reported injuries, fuel was leaking from the truck.

There was no estimated time when the lanes would be reopened.

