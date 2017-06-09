KING
Close

Rolled over semi blocks lanes of I-5 in Tacoma

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

Travis Pittman , KING 7:05 AM. PDT June 09, 2017

A semi truck rolled over on southbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome during the Friday morning rush hour.

The 6:30 a.m. rollover blocked all but one lane. Although there were no reported injuries, fuel was leaking from the truck.

There was no estimated time when the lanes would be reopened.

Drive times: http://kng5.tv/drivetimes

Traffic cams: http://kng5.tv/TrafficCams

Traffic incidents: http://kng5.tv/TrafficAlerts

Ferry vessel watch: http://kng5.tv/FerryInfo

Download Seattle Traffic App: http://kng5.tv/TrafficApp

Follow WSDOT Traffic on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wsdot_traffic


© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories