North Cascades Highway could stay closed until June

Washington Department of Transportation crews hope to start clearing the North Cascades Highway next month. (Photo: WSDOT)

Heavy snow in the mountains has pushed back the clearing of snow on State Route 20 in the North Cascades to April 10, almost a month after its typical mid-March start date.

Weather, snow slides and still-full avalanche chutes makes it unsafe to begin clearing the highway any sooner, says the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

On a March 16 assessment trip, WSDOT avalanche staff found snow as deep as 25 feet on the highway under four of the 11 avalanche chutes on Cutthroat Ridge. Under Liberty Bell Mountain avalanche chutes, snow accumulations were 34 to 45 feet deep.

Clearing SR 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, usually takes up to 4-6 weeks, but WSDOT says this year is could take up to eight weeks. This year's clearing could even extend into June.

The latest reopening ever for the North Cascades Highway was June 14, 1974. Last year, the clearing start on March 17 and the highway opened a month later on April 22.

