Seattle's Mercer Mess could be eased by new signal system

Traffic on Seattle's Mercer Street (Credit: KING) (Photo: KING)

The city of Seattle says is has rolled out a new traffic signal system to ease congestion on Mercer Street to relieve what has long been called the Mercer Mess.

The Split Cycle Offset Optimization Technique (SCOOT) uses sensors at intersections and algorithms to determine how congested traffic is and adjust the signals accordingly. The system now operates at 32 signaled intersections.

"This new system will adjust signal timing based on traffic in and around Mercer in real time," SOT Director Scott Kubly said.

SDOT said the system shaved about 18 seconds off the average morning commute and 2 minutes 42 seconds off travel time during the afternoon rush hour, eastbound on Mercer.

Although the westbound commute increased 48 sconds in the morning and one minute in the afternoon, SDOT says reliability -- being able to count on consistent commutes times -- increased across the board, as much as 38 percent for the afternoon commute eastbound and 37 percent in the morning.

SDOT hopes to eventually expand the system to include intersections along Denny Way and in South Lake Union

© 2017 KING-TV