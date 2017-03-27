Metro to expand late night bus service

A King County metro bus waits in traffic near South Lake Union in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

King County Metro is set to expand late night bus service this fall.

It’s the first major expansion of late night bus service in 40 years, according to King County Metro.

The Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the initiative in February, and the King County Council unanimously approved the measure Monday.

It replaces the 82, 83, and 84 routes, which only run between 2:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., by adding late-night trips to existing day routes, including RapidRide, cross-town routes, and a late-night extension to the airport.

Changes include:

- Two additional trips between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the 3, 5, 11, and 70 routes, which serve Capitol Hill, Central Area, Eastlake, Fremont, Green Lake, Phinney Ridge, Queen Anne, and the University District.

- Additional service between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the 65 and 67 routes, which serve Lake City, Laurelhurst, and Northgate.

- Added service between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the 44 and 48 routes, which connect the University District to Ballard and Mount Baker, respectively, cross-town.

- Additional late night service about 2 a.m. on route 120, which serves White Center, Delridge, and Burien.

- Hourly all-night service on the C, D, and E RapidRide lines. Those lines operate overnight, but at less frequent intervals.

- Extend route 124 to connect Tukwila to Sea-Tac Airport between about 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Map: Night Owl bus changes

